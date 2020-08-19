Global  
 

Hundreds Of California Wildfires Raging Out Of Control

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Hundreds Of California Wildfires Raging Out Of Control

Hundreds Of California Wildfires Raging Out Of Control

Firefighters are in an uphill battle against hundreds of wildfires in California.

On Saturday, the White House approved the state's request for a major disaster declaration; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.


Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes VACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxBBC News


Google brings emergency alert tools to Search and Maps as fires rage in Northern California

Lightning and a massive heatwave have contributed to raging wildfires in Northern California. By last...
TechCrunch - Published

California Gov. Newsom says 367 wildfires, 23 of them major, continue to burn in statewide emergency

Hundreds of wildfires were raging across California Wednesday, with almost two dozen of them labeled...
FOXNews.com - Published


Ardamora

Sandy B 🇬🇧🕊🌊🇺🇸 RT @NPR: Hundreds of blazes sparked by thousands of lightning strikes are raging across California. This all comes as the state is confront… 6 minutes ago

moksapeggy

Peggy RT @WIONews: Raging wildfires have wreaked havoc in California as they have burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundred… 30 minutes ago

WIONews

WION Raging wildfires have wreaked havoc in California as they have burned nearly one million acres in a week and destro… https://t.co/9xLTNDSYf7 33 minutes ago


Wildfires continue to urn across the state

Wildfires continue to urn across the state

Hundreds of fires burn across 10 counties.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:08Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

The CZU Lightning Complex Fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and southern San Mateo County continued to burn out of control Friday, scorching at least 50,000 acres and prompting the evacuations..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
California wildfires turn deadly

California wildfires turn deadly

Breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published