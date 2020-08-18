California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:39s - Published
5 minutes ago
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Covid-19 Updates: Latest News and Analysis The early release of California prisoners has depleted a controversial firefighting force. Returning vacationers faced waits of up to 12 hours at Austria’s..
NYTimes.com
2 hours ago
U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active...
Newsy - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
Zee News
Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history,...
Newsmax - Published
19 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department...
USATODAY.com - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
WorldNews
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources