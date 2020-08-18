Global  
 

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

Edward Baran reports.


California wildfires seen from a plane as Trump declares major disaster

 US President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster and released federal aid.
BBC News

Covid-19 Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 The early release of California prisoners has depleted a controversial firefighting force. Returning vacationers faced waits of up to 12 hours at Austria’s..
NYTimes.com

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

 (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..
WorldNews

Other states help California battle huge wildfires

 As wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..
USATODAY.com

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active...
Firefighting Crews Make Slow Progress With California Wildfires

Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history,...
Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department...
