Medical chief says coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, warns children aremore likely to be harmed by not returning to school next month than if theycatch coronavirus.


Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children [Video]

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnson backed by Whitty on reopening schools just weeks after warning of risks

 Professor Chris Whitty said the evidence clearly showed children would suffer more harm if they did not return as planned next week
Coronavirus: More than 100,000 people have signed up for UK vaccine trials, government says

 Figure 'shows selflessness of public', Professor Chris Whitty says
Chris Whitty: We have probably reached the limit of what we can do [Video]

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned. Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.

Related news from verified sources

Medical chiefs say coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going

Children are more at risk of long-term harm if they do not attend school than if they return to the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

24 students, 2 adults under quarantine for coronavirus exposure in Okeechobee County school [Video]

Twenty four students and two adults at an Okeechobee County school are under quarantine for coronavirus exposure.

One person tests positive for coronavirus at Enterprise High School [Video]

Enterprise High School moving forward with in person classes even after someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six Elementary School Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus In Athol [Video]

Five of the employees are cafeteria workers, and one is a teacher.

