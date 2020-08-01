Medical chief says coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned. Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published