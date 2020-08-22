North Las Vegas backpack giveaway

Global  
 

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
A big giveaway in North Las Vegas this weekend!

On Saturday, Robert Strawder and other volunteers gave out clothes, school supplies, and hygiene products, along with food and drinks.

They also did haircuts and put on fun activities for kids, like nail painting and bounce houses.

Strawder says he grew up in the same Rose Garden community where the event was held and wanted to give back.

