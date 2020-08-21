Global  
 

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least.

According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight.

Cal Fire says there were roughly 12,000 lightning strikes over the past week, which started 585 separate fires.

Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes as more and more fires erupt.


Shift in weather that could bring more lightning strikes has wildfire-weary Californians on edge

 Firefighters are battling almost 600 blazes in California. A shift in the weather with more lightning strikes could make their job much harder.
Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

 (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..
