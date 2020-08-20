Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy
Bayern prepare to leave Portugal with the Champions League trophy

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Bayern defeat PSG to lift 6th Champions League trophy [Video]

Bayern defeat PSG to lift 6th Champions League trophy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

French police make 148 arrests after riots following PSG loss

 French police made 148 arrests following riots in the capital after Paris St-Germain's 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.
BBC News

83 arrests, cars ablaze as angry PSG fans clash with police

 French CRS riot police officers stand ready next to firefighters putting out a fire near the Champs-Elysees in Paris on August 23, 2020, as PSG supporters gather..
WorldNews
Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG: Hans-Dieter reacts to Champions League final victory [Video]

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG: Hans-Dieter reacts to Champions League final victory

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick reacts to his side's 1-0 victory inthe Champions League final against PSG. Flick praised his team for its"sensational" progress to claim a treble, having been written off when he tookover as manager late last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris [Video]

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris

Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:18Published

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon [Video]

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon

Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League title after beating Paris Saint German in Lisbon.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:20Published
Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final [Video]

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:58Published
Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final [Video]

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Portugal Portugal country in southwestern Europe

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation [Video]

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick. 18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is receiving Note 20 features with new One UI update

 The Galaxy S20 series (pictured) released earlier this year. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

The latest version of Samsung’s One UI software,..
The Verge
Air bridges: Quarantine rules lifted for Britons travelling back from Portugal [Video]

Air bridges: Quarantine rules lifted for Britons travelling back from Portugal

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, after Portugal is removed from the list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Quarantine rules lifted for Portugal travel

 UK tourists will no longer need to quarantine after holidaying in Portugal, the transport secretary says.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich's 'Dynamite' performance at Champions League against PSG has them grooving to BTS

Ending their seven years drought since they last lifted the UCL trophy, Bayern Munich is going all...
DNA - Published

Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's ‘spirit’ after winning sixth Champions League

Serge Gnabry hails Bayern Munich's ‘spirit’ after winning sixth Champions League Bayern Munich secured their sixth Champions League title after beating PSG 1-0 in Lisbon, and former...
Daily Star - Published

Champions League winner and top scorer Lewandowski: Never stop dreaming

Robert Lewandowski said “never stop dreaming” after the Bayern Munich star finally won his first...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Flares set off in Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attend to watch Champions League final [Video]

Flares set off in Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attend to watch Champions League final

Flares were set off in the Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attended to watch the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:57Published
PSG fans clash with riot police [Video]

PSG fans clash with riot police

PSG's fans clashed with riot police after their side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:41Published
PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak [Video]

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak

Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published