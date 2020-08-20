Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick reacts to his side's 1-0 victory inthe Champions League final against PSG. Flick praised his team for its"sensational" progress to claim a treble, having been written off when he tookover as manager late last year.
A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick. 18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn