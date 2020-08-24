|
|
|
Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win
Bayern Munich fans have celebrated winning the Champions League, with supporters in Lisbon and Bavaria jubilant at the club's sixth European Cup.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Bayern Munich claimed the highest honour in Europe for the sixth time on Sunday evening with a narrow...
Daily Star - Published
|
Thiago Alcantara may have played his last game for Bayern Munich after lifting the Champions League...
Daily Star - Published
|
Bayern Munich's "brothers", Kingsley Coman's "happiness and heartache", the "inconsolable" Neymar and...
Deutsche Welle - Published
Also reported by •DNA
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|