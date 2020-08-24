Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win

Global  
 

Bayern Munich fans have celebrated winning the Champions League, with supporters in Lisbon and Bavaria jubilant at the club's sixth European Cup.


Bayern Munich had four stars on their shirt despite sixth Champions League win

Bayern Munich had four stars on their shirt despite sixth Champions League win Bayern Munich claimed the highest honour in Europe for the sixth time on Sunday evening with a narrow...
Daily Star - Published

Liverpool fans convinced Thiago dropped transfer hint in Bayern celebrations

Liverpool fans convinced Thiago dropped transfer hint in Bayern celebrations Thiago Alcantara may have played his last game for Bayern Munich after lifting the Champions League...
Daily Star - Published

Bayern Munich win Champions League: Players, coaches, media react to 'invincibles'

Bayern Munich's "brothers", Kingsley Coman's "happiness and heartache", the "inconsolable" Neymar and...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •DNA



