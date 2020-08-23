BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record

Korean supergroup BTS has made history with their new single "Dynamite".

The new song became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views.

The immensely popular K-pop group released the highly anticipated visuals for the record on Friday.

By the end of the day, "Dynamite" had recorded 101.1 million views to become the most-viewed music video premiere.

The impressive feat means that BTS has dethroned fellow K-pop band Blackpink, who previously held the record.

As of Monday evening, "Dynamite" had amassed more than 188 million YouTube views.