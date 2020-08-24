Global  
 

Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake

Tensions Remain High in Kenosha After Police Shoot Jacob Blake

A curfew is again going into effect Monday night, and the National Guard has been called in.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.


Kenosha Protests for Jacob Blake Leave Cop Knocked Out, Struck with Brick

Protests that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- the unarmed Black man who was shot 7...
Protests continue over shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening [Video]

Massive protest in NYC after police killed unarmed black man in Wisconsin [Video]

Massive protest in NYC after police killed unarmed black man in Wisconsin

About 500 protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 24. Blake was shot in the back 7 times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They are..

Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.

