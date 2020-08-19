BANG Showbiz Paris Hilton: I'll always be a child at heart
@ParisHilton | #ParisHilton https://t.co/A9YdKoXGmq 8 minutes ago
The Kingdom of Heaven, The Valley of Heathen @ParisHilton https://t.co/Uuj0mLUsW0
the way to address this issue, is to right the wrongs of the past. Dr. JBP sp… https://t.co/AGJDGXRmgY 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian West inspired Paris Hilton to freeze her eggsKim Kardashian West inspired her friend Paris Hilton to freeze her eggs.
Paris Hilton's School Scandal: Paris claims she was 'tortured' at schoolParis Hilton has alleged she experienced "continuous torture" whilst attending Provo Canyon School as a teenager.
Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentaryParis Hilton will reveal a previously undisclosed traumatic childhood experience in an upcoming documentary.