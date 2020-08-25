Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Brave dog survives torrential weather during Tropical Storm Laura in Florida
Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24.
After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more strength and develop into a hurricane, is barreling toward the southern US and is forecast to landfall on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Advertisement