Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura

Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura

Heavy rain and gusts were felt in parts of Panama City Beach, Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cuba battered by Tropical Storm Laura [Video]

Cuba battered by Tropical Storm Laura

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Heavy rains hits Florida as Tropical Storm Laura looms [Video]

Heavy rains hits Florida as Tropical Storm Laura looms

Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropical Storm Laura devastates Florida beaches [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura devastates Florida beaches

Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published