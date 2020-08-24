Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month

Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month

Conway's departure was announced late Sunday night, She cited family needs as the reason for her resignation.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Kellyanne Conway leaving Trump administration by end of month

 Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she's leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway can quit because she has resources to care for her family. Many of us don't.

 The risk this pandemic presents to wealthy, white women and their families is minimal compared to poor families and families of color.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House to focus on family

Conway said she will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The WrapWorldNewsJapan TodayNewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteUSATODAY.comCBC.ca


Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departure

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming...
CBS News - Published

Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald Trump’s most staunchly anti-LGBT+ advisers, has just resigned

Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT+ senior White House adviser and 2016 presidential campaign manager...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden in profile [Video]

Joe Biden in profile

Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to bean“ally of the light” against the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.But who is the man looking to take the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director [Video]

Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director

The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley. According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Oklahoma Governor’s office withheld White House COVID-19 report recommendations from public [Video]

Oklahoma Governor’s office withheld White House COVID-19 report recommendations from public

White House reports focused on recommendations specifically for Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response have, until recently, been withheld from local health officials across the state.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:09Published