Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month
Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month
Conway's departure was announced late Sunday night, She cited family needs as the reason for her resignation.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Conway said she will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
CBS News - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
The Wrap • WorldNews • Japan Today • Newsmax • New Zealand Herald • Mediaite • USATODAY.com • CBC.ca
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming...
CBS News - Published
23 hours ago
Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT+ senior White House adviser and 2016 presidential campaign manager...
PinkNews - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Joe Biden in profile Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to bean“ally of the light” against the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.But who is the man looking to take the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 6 hours ago
Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley.
According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 13 hours ago