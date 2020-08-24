Conway's departure was announced late Sunday night, She cited family needs as the reason for her resignation.

Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she's leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. CBS News White House correspondent..

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Conway said she will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.