WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 25

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump’s supporters paint dire picture of the U.S. without reelection, Another night of protests in Kenosha, WI over shooting of Jacob Blake, and KFC is changing its slogan because of the pandemic


