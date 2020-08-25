Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Audition for American Idol

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Audition for American Idol
Audition for American Idol

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcusPWelleby

Marcus P. Welleby @backslidingben I’ve never seen anybody else who I knew immediately would be a superstar like I knew she would be… https://t.co/RNfS76SR9B 49 minutes ago

oracleoni

𝔬𝔫𝔦🦋 @onward2waffles @PMJofficial @JonathanYMusic yeah she’s dope as fuck i haven’t seen her since the day she left to g… https://t.co/FR1eMqQgyL 1 hour ago

SirMetcalf

Michael Calvert I want an American Idol/The Voice like show with current artists. Sing to the death for $500k for their designated… https://t.co/WjUCoSLCBK 1 hour ago

brianstartare

Brian Startare When I saw @carrieunderwood audition on American Idol, I knew she was going to be a superstar. Man, can she sing. N… https://t.co/CSnagPDUpr 2 hours ago

Alejo_o_v

alejo_osovel RT @AmericanIdol: Why can't it be YOU? 🌼 "See it in yourself" and reserve your online audition NOW at https://t.co/fO1Nc6X8K0! @katyperry… 2 hours ago

HerculesBlack5

Hercules Black Stay Gone (American Idol 2021) audition. - Pedro Martinez https://t.co/lxCdvRBere via @YouTube #thenextidol 2 hours ago

maryrozemiller

Maryrozemiller Glee - Turning Tables (Full Performance) 2x17 https://t.co/i7fBGYAuPL via @YouTube can't wait to sing this for my american idol audition 3 hours ago

jiminsbbq

Kie⁷ imma audition for American idol or some type of talent show 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

American Idol auditions for Coloradans today [Video]

American Idol auditions for Coloradans today

American Idol auditions for Coloradans today

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:44Published
The search is on for the next American Idol [Video]

The search is on for the next American Idol

Your chance to audition for Idol Across America is happening tomorrow.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published
American Idol auditions for Coloradans tomorrow [Video]

American Idol auditions for Coloradans tomorrow

American Idol auditions for Coloradans tomorrow

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:00Published