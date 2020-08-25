Texas, Louisiana Residents Bracing For Hurricane Laura

New Orleans residents fill sandbags in anticipation of Hurricane Laura's impactResidents in New Orleans, Louisiana, are rushing to fill up sandbags before tropical storms Marco and Hurricane Laura lash the state on August 25.
The flood-prone state residents are doing all the..
'There will be a lot of devastation' -Texas GovTexas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday warned residents to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Laura approaches Texas.
Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane LauraLaura expected to become a major hurricane as it heads to Texas.