Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN.

Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though.

A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday.

"The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness.

Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.


