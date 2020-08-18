Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN.
Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though.
A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday.
"The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness.
Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.
Physical distancing norms were flouted in Bihar's capital Patna amid COVID-19 pandemic on August 25. People were seen violating social distancing norms and few were also seen without masks at the market. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID cases in Bihar has reached 1,24,827.
New Covid-19 cases in the US may be on the decline but some officials are worried. Many across the country's heartland have reported worrisome news this week. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday the state had reached an "unfortunate milestone". Kansas reported at least one case of the virus in every county, reports CNN. The state's infection rate, she said, "continues an alarming trend in the wrong direction.
By now, most people know that 'social distancing' generally means staying at least six feet, or two meters, away from other people. But according to Gizmodo, British and American researchers are arguing this blunt public health tool for COVID-19 prevention needs to be a bit more precise. They say the six-foot rule is based on science from more than a hundred years ago, and is based on the behavior of different viruses.
CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain. 2 dead, many still trapped after Maha building collapse. Covid positivity rate sees an uptick again in Delhi. And Usain Bolt tests covid-19 positive. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published