COVID-19 cases force changes at 2 TUSD schools Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago COVID-19 cases force changes at 2 TUSD schools A TUSD spokesperson confirmed Erickson Elementary School and Rincon High School had two incidents of COVID-19 exposure on the campuses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SENDING TWO CLASSES HOME FROMANOTHER. THAT'S BECAUSE OF TWOPOSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS. THEFIRST -- A CHILD IN THE "KID-CO" PROGRAM AT ERICKSONELEMENTARY -- TESTED POSITIVE.THEY'RE CLOSING THAT SCHOOLFOR A TWO WEEK QUARANTINEPERIOD. AT RINCON HIGH SCHOOL-- A STAFF MEMBER TESTEDPOSITIVE. TWO SPECIAL EDCLASSES -- THAT CAME INTOCONTACT WITH THAT PERSON --WILL STAY HOME FOR TWO WEEKS.THAT CAMPUS WILL REMAIN OPEN.REMEMBERING -- THE