Celebrities speak out in support of Jacob Blake after police shooting

Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to diffuse an altercation between two other people when he was shot in the back at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in broad daylight.


Three Shot Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

 Demonstrations turned tense, then violent early Wednesday on the streets of Kenosha, Wis.
Who Is Jacob Blake? [Video]

Who Is Jacob Blake?

Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha "for a fresh start," his family said. Jacob Blake Sr., led the fight for fair housing in Evanston throughout the 1960s and '70s. When he was shot by police, he was breaking up a fight between two women. He was walking back to his car with his sons when police shot him in the backat point blank range.

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

 (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a..
RNC takeaways night 2: Melania Trump speaks of 'harsh reality' of racial unrest, Pompeo stirs controversy

 Republicans sought to show a softer side to Donald Trump, with remarks from a Maine lobsterman, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and first lady Melania Trump.
Common, Tracee Ellis Ross, more stars show support for Jacob Blake after police shooting

Stars are using their platforms to call attention to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the...
Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man

Jacob Blake: Police fire tear gas in second night of unrest after shooting of black man Police fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of...
Hollywood Reacts to Police Shooting of Wisconsin Father Jacob Blake

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man...
Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says [Video]

Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday. Blake is currently undergoing surgery and is..

Sacramento Activists March In Honor Of Jacob Blake [Video]

Sacramento Activists March In Honor Of Jacob Blake

A group gathering at Cesar Chavez park to protest the shooting of unarmed Black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Armed Group Turns Out During Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha [Video]

Armed Group Turns Out During Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha

Protesters and police clashed for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake, and an armed group has turned out hoping to protect buildings. CBS 2's..

