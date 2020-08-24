Celebrities speak out in support of Jacob Blake after police shooting
Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to diffuse an altercation between two other people when he was shot in the back at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in broad daylight.
Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha "for a fresh start," his family said. Jacob Blake Sr., led the fight for fair housing in Evanston throughout the 1960s and '70s. When he was shot by police, he was breaking up a fight between two women. He was walking back to his car with his sons when police shot him in the backat point blank range.
Protesters and police clashed for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake, and an armed group has turned out hoping to protect buildings. CBS 2's..