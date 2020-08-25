Global  
 

Sunday Marks One Week Since Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Sunday Marks One Week Since Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha

Sunday Marks One Week Since Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha

A pro-police rally was held in Kenosha on Sunday, while a service honoring Jacob Blake was held in Evanston.


“7 bullets, 7 days”: Protesters march for full week after Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha

With chants of “One person, one vote!" and "No justice, no peace!” a crowd of about 1,000...
Denver Post - Published

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says Kenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha,...
WorldNews - Published

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on...
WorldNews - Published


Million Person March protest against systemic racism [Video]

Million Person March protest against systemic racism

Interview with Anthony Spencer a protest organiser as demonstrators gather atNotting Hill gate for the 'Million People March' against systemic racism,before marching to Hyde Park. The purpose of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
People in Kenosha still grappling with Jacob Blake shooting nearly a week later [Video]

People in Kenosha still grappling with Jacob Blake shooting nearly a week later

The past few nights in Kenosha have remained relatively calm, but people living in Kenosha say their lives are not back to normal.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published
Hundreds join Blake family for justice rally in Kenosha [Video]

Hundreds join Blake family for justice rally in Kenosha

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Kenosha, rallying for justice for Jacob Blake.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:25Published