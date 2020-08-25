|
Sunday Marks One Week Since Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Sunday Marks One Week Since Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha
A pro-police rally was held in Kenosha on Sunday, while a service honoring Jacob Blake was held in Evanston.
