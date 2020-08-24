Mississippi Power remembers Hurricane Katrina

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 7 minutes ago

Since the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina is coming up, Mississippi Power is remembering their response to the tragedy.

- - since the fifteenth anniversary- of hurricane- katrina is coming up, - mississippi power is rememberin- their response to the tragedy.- on august 29th of 2005, - hurricane katrina ripped- across the mississippi gulf - coast causing extreme damage.

- mississippi power reflects on - the heroic employees who- stepped up even though they wer- facing tragedy- themselves.

- the employees of the plant now- feel better prepared in the - instance of severe destruction- because of the- work they put in fifteen years- ago.- - linda watts, former coast - division- manager: "our employees rise to the occasion, so dedicated.

It- was - - - - amazing to me how despite all - the personal tragedy that so- many employees- had, they were immediately- getting themselves, magically,- somehow through all - of the devastation to get back- to work."

Mississippi power has customers- in 23 counties and has- storm plans and logistics - prepared in case of a natural - disaster.