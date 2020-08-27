Harrison pounds Benton Central, logging a 67 stroke win on senior night

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 weeks ago

Underway for harrison and marvin let me tell you they pulled no punches... dave schneider's group features 5 seniors on the 2020 roster... benton central had a tough test in their trip to west lafayette... where was the contest, you ask?

Just follow the coyote tracks... harrison's sophie long is shooting well on senior day... just like chad said earlier oppressive heat didn't make that easy... hole 8 on the approach... sophie is dancing.... how about that roll too... a socially distant applause broke out for that one.... on the green now... the putt off by just a hair... i'll give it to her... but bc kept the pressure on as well..

Hole 3... bee cobb on her birthday... happy birthday to her... just onto the fringe and seals the deal with this putt... harrison ultimately the winner 171-238 the final... not a whole lot of sports going on today in the lafayette area.... boys tennis hit the courts though... mccutcheon hosting the frankfort hot dogs.... mavs pick up a heavy handed 4-1 dub.... central catholic traveledo lafayette jeff to take on dawn patterson's broncho group... thenights get a hearty victory close to home... over to professional basketballl... if you're an nba fan