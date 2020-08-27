Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:41s - Published Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination US vice president Mike Pence accepted the nomination to run for a second termon Wednesday, and used his acceptance speech in Baltimore to call for an endto violence which has erupted in cities in response to police shootings ofblack men. 0

Tweets about this Barb tomko RT @lynnsweet: Heavy law and order pro-police emphasis at #GOPConvention2020 @Mike_Pence calls for end of #Kenosha violence, no mention of… 3 hours ago Lynn Sweet Heavy law and order pro-police emphasis at #GOPConvention2020 @Mike_Pence calls for end of #Kenosha violence, no me… https://t.co/s8QHWsRl7Y 3 hours ago Maria Russo @Mike_Pence @WhiteHouse COME ON MAN🥱😴!JOEY COME LATELY, is this UR WEAK Reply to the Violence occurring in Our Cit… https://t.co/pp4GMM5eAI 3 days ago Angela in FLA RT @TVNewsHQ: VP Mike Pence tells Fox & Friends that the DNC gave a “very, very negative view of America” and he calls out Joe Biden for hi… 5 days ago