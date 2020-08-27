Global  
 

Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination

Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination

Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination

US vice president Mike Pence accepted the nomination to run for a second termon Wednesday, and used his acceptance speech in Baltimore to call for an endto violence which has erupted in cities in response to police shootings ofblack men.


Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

 By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and KEVIN FREKING BALTIMORE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence forcefully defended law enforcement Wednesday night but made no..
Pence accepts nomination, says 'violence must stop'

 In his address to the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans "won't be safe" in Joe Biden's..
Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 3

 Mike Pence officially accepted the nomination for vice president. In a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Mr. Pence emphasized law and order and acknowledged..
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence [Video]

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.

Full text: Pence says "the choice is clear" in RNC speech

 The vice president closed the third night of the Republican National Convention with remarks delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
Pence warns about 'serious' hurricane during RNC

Vice President Mike Pence says people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the...
Pence accepts nomination, says 'violence must stop'

In his address to the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President...
Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and KEVIN FREKING BALTIMORE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence forcefully...
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday, as he will join Donald Trump for a bid at a second term in the White House.

Vice President Pence Headlines 3rd Night Of RNC

Vice President Pence Headlines 3rd Night Of RNC

Pat Kessler breaks down the highlights from the third night of the Republican National Convention (4:29).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 26, 2020

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

As U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, he slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that 'no miracle' is coming.

