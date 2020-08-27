Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination
US vice president Mike Pence accepted the nomination to run for a second termon Wednesday, and used his acceptance speech in Baltimore to call for an endto violence which has erupted in cities in response to police shootings ofblack men.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.