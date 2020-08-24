Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC

Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC

CBS4's Shaun Boyd talks to Colorado conservatives about what this means for the election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and more from RNC night 2

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday at the Republican National...
CBS News - Published

Pence makes an appearance at the RNC

Vice President Mike Pence takes to the stage at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina,...
USATODAY.com - Published

2020 RNC guide: When it's on, how to watch, plus speaker schedule

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and supporters will make the case for four more years...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Final Preparations Underway Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech At Fort McHenry [Video]

Final Preparations Underway Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech At Fort McHenry

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry Wednesday night after the Maryland Republican Party received a special-use permit from the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:53Published
VP Mike Pence To Address RNC From Fort McHenry In Baltimore Wednesday Night [Video]

VP Mike Pence To Address RNC From Fort McHenry In Baltimore Wednesday Night

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry Wednesday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published
VP Pence to speak at Fort McHenry [Video]

VP Pence to speak at Fort McHenry

VP Pence to speak at Fort McHenry

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:54Published