West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a bi-weekly lockdown in Kolkata.

Police checked vehicles at Howrah Bridge amid bi-weekly COVID-19 lockdown.

The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August.

Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 27.

On the other side, bi-weekly lockdown was also observed in Birbhum district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per state health department current bulletin, there are 1,47,775 COVID cases in the state.

West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September.