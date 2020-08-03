West Bengal observes 2-day lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

A two-day lockdown has been imposed in West Bengal due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Streets wore a deserted look and shops remained closed in Kolkata.

Police official were deployed to keep a check on vehicular movement and only those associated with essential services are allowed after showing valid pass.

The decision was taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Over 27,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in West Bengal so far.