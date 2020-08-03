Global  
 

West Bengal observes 2-day lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

A two-day lockdown has been imposed in West Bengal due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Streets wore a deserted look and shops remained closed in Kolkata.

Police official were deployed to keep a check on vehicular movement and only those associated with essential services are allowed after showing valid pass.

The decision was taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Over 27,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in West Bengal so far.


Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

