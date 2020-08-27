Sunlight Reveals Hurricane Laura Storm Damage In Port Arthur

Hurricane Laura Makes LandfallHurricane Laura’s torrential rain and destructive winds are battering the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHCHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds...
CBS 11's Jason Allen In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura In Port Arthur