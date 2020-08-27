Bishop LeBlond First day of School (8-26-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 days ago

Monday morning was the first day of school for incoming freshman at bishop leblond... and this morning, the private catholic school welcomed back it's returning students -- for the first time since the pandemic shut the school down in the spring.

Kq2's kilee thomas was there this morning to catch the eagles in flight to their first day of class.

5 months later and bishop leblond is welcoming students back inside the classroom "it was like crazy.""it's definitely weird coming back to all of this.""it's been five months and i don't think i've woken up this early in five months."

Tuesday morning the eagles returning to school for the first time since march them to learn remotely.

Students walking into their first day of senior year... said they're staying cautiously optimistic "just make the most out of senior year, whatever we get of it."

"i'm hoping we have a senior year."

In an effort to save their senior year and keep kids in class implementing several safety guidelines.one being a daily health screening of students parents submit every morning.

"it just safeguards our faculty, our staff and the other students.

We're also do the thermometer check, so it's just a double whammy to keep the kids healthy and making sure that we're putting kids in that are not sick and exposing other ones to covid-19."

And adding a new piece to their uniform mask.

The eagles new principal says it's been less controversial than she thought.

"you know, we were surprised.

It was awesome actually.

We didn't have any issues with how they were wearing them.

They followed the procedures and procedures we put in place, so i'm thanking my parents and students for making sure that we're keeping each other healthy."

The catholic school has 168 students this yearwhile a smaller student body could be beneficial in a pandemic... administrators say figuring out how to quarantine will be the school's biggest struggle this year "we are going to see kids that have to get quarantined no matter what because they've been exposed and so, switching to that virtual piece making sure that we're giving kids those opportunities to still remain in school, but at home."

Seniors say they understand remote learning is a possibility this fall have faith their school is doing what it can to keep them in class"it would be irrational to not think of it as an option, but i feel like our school is handling it really well.

The masks, the mandates, no microwaves, no water fountains.

I'm not really concerned on how we're handling it.

If we go online, i guess that's just unfortunate."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news bishop leblond says if their covid cases reach the same number as a flu epidemic that would require a shut down...then that's when the school would go virtual.

