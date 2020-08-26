Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha
Evers speaks along with Lt.
Gov.
Mandela Barnes and Wisconsin National Guard Maj.
Gen.
Paul Knapp.
Many Mansions RT @MarshallProj: Gov. Tony Evers called the Wisconsin State Legislature into a special session Monday on police reform and transparency, c… 2 days ago
OnFocus News Milwaukee Police Association issued a press release addressing the situation in Kenosha, WI, stating: "I am very di… https://t.co/5BIdRiCP1d 2 days ago
Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And ProtestsWe're learning more today about the officer who shot Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation, and after three days of violent..
DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob BlakeThe U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial..
Officials Release More Details In Jacob Blake Shooting In KenoshaProtests continued in Kenosha Wednesday night, but they were peaceful as people marched. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.