Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 18:56s - Published
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Addresses Situation In Kenosha

Evers speaks along with Lt.

Gov.

Mandela Barnes and Wisconsin National Guard Maj.

Gen.

Paul Knapp.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Meadows claims Wisconsin Gov. Evers rejected offer of federal help to quell Kenosha rioting

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Anthony Evers turned down a White House offer to dispatch additional...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.com



Tweets about this

lilsaltando

Many Mansions RT @MarshallProj: Gov. Tony Evers called the Wisconsin State Legislature into a special session Monday on police reform and transparency, c… 2 days ago

MarshallProj

The Marshall Project Gov. Tony Evers called the Wisconsin State Legislature into a special session Monday on police reform and transpare… https://t.co/a7POdhDqpS 2 days ago

OnFocusNewsWi

OnFocus News Milwaukee Police Association issued a press release addressing the situation in Kenosha, WI, stating: "I am very di… https://t.co/5BIdRiCP1d 2 days ago

Amatonterias1

Sharon Fritche RT @KSTP: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs executive order calling special session on policing accountability, transparency https://t.co/dsA… 3 days ago

KSTP

KSTP Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs executive order calling special session on policing accountability, transparency https://t.co/dsAe12bAbF 3 days ago

DLP75902038

D L P🌊🔄 RT @KSTP: LIVE VIDEO: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses recent police shooting in Kenosha https://t.co/1wWNBj0cU8 3 days ago

KSTP

KSTP LIVE VIDEO: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses recent police shooting in Kenosha https://t.co/1wWNBj0cU8 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests [Video]

Latest On Jacob Blake Shooting And Protests

We're learning more today about the officer who shot Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation, and after three days of violent..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published
DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
Officials Release More Details In Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha [Video]

Officials Release More Details In Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha

Protests continued in Kenosha Wednesday night, but they were peaceful as people marched. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:05Published