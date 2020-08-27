Global  
 

Biden Says Trump And Associates Are Rooting For Violence

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says Trump and his allies are "rooting for violence".

He says this is because it allows them to drive fear for political gain.

Biden's comments come as Trump champions a "law and order" reelection message.

Trump's message seizes on some incidences of violence that have happened on American streets.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better news for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order.


