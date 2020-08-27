Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin

17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 17-year-old in a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin's Evers to vigilantes: 'Stay home'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told vigilantes to stay out of Kenosha on a day when prosecutors charged a...
USATODAY.com - Published

Teen arrested after fatal shooting at Jacob Blake protest in Wisconsin

Three people were shot, two fatally, during an overnight protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Denver PostNPR


Tucker Carlson Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering 2 Kenosha Protesters (Video)

Tucker Carlson Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering 2 Kenosha Protesters (Video) On his Fox News show Wednesday, Tucker Carlson appeared to justify the killing of two people...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

ReparSandra

Sandra Repar BLM RT @WNEMTV5news: Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a… 5 minutes ago

leilaaamillerrr

Leila RT @ajplus: The suspect in the fatal shooting of two protesters & wounding of another in Kenosha, WI, has been charged with 6 counts — incl… 5 minutes ago

ruler13

BJ Rodriguez A 17-year-old male from Illinois has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two protest… https://t.co/vVy4SkTDjY 13 minutes ago

WNEMTV5news

WNEM TV5 Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the woundin… https://t.co/yB4adAKKUg 14 minutes ago

ClaireCozler

Claire Cozler RT @LBC: Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged over the fatal shooting of two people amid protests against a police attack w… 15 minutes ago

FernandoSabines

Fernando Sabines RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of 2 protesters in Kenosha and the wounding of a 3rd ht… 18 minutes ago

MariaLo88976888

MariaLoves RT @wsvn: Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.… 29 minutes ago

bnorman222

Brenda RT @NBCNews: 17-year-old suspect in fatal shootings at a protest for Jacob Blake is charged with 2 counts of homicide https://t.co/yQx7SK9n… 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NAACP, Rev. Jesse Jackson speak out as Illinois teen charged in Kenosha protest shooting [Video]

NAACP, Rev. Jesse Jackson speak out as Illinois teen charged in Kenosha protest shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois for allegedly shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin and injuring a third.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:52Published
Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:01Published
Protest on Oakland, California highway following shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protest on Oakland, California highway following shooting of Jacob Blake

After marching for an hour or so, protesters marched onto the 580 Freeway up Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, California, on Tuesday night (August 26). The shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin spurred..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published