17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin
Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 17-year-old in a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
