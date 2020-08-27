Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha and the wounding of a third.


Kenosha Shooting Suspect Charged With Six Criminal Counts, Including Homicide

Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in...
Teen Gunman Charged With 'Intentional Homicide' After 2 Killed During Police Shooting Protests in Kenosha

Teen Gunman Charged With 'Intentional Homicide' After 2 Killed During Police Shooting Protests in Kenosha An Illinois teen has been arrested in Illinois in connection with the deaths of two people shot...
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges...
17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin [Video]

17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Protesters In Wisconsin

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 17-year-old in a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Protesters Gather In Downtown Sacramento Demanding Justice For Jacob Blake [Video]

Protesters Gather In Downtown Sacramento Demanding Justice For Jacob Blake

Two groups are planning protests in Sacramento Thursday over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The later protest has police and downtown businesses preparing for possible..

Full Charges Announced Against Suspected Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse [Video]

Full Charges Announced Against Suspected Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

The charges include one count of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a prison sentence of up to 60 years. He is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life..

