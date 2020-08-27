|
Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters
Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha and the wounding of a third.
Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in...
NPR - Published
An Illinois teen has been arrested in Illinois in connection with the deaths of two people shot...
WorldNews - Published
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
