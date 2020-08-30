NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.
Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country. Libby Hogan reports.