NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s
Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased.


'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks [Video]

'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks

Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38

