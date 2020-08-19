COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing"

The United States is heading towards 6 million Covid-19 cases, according to CNN.

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response has a message for Americans: Do not wait for a vaccine to stop the community spread of the virus.

"Do the right thing today.

Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases." Researchers are racing to develop a vaccine to get control of the virus.

It has infected more than 5.9 million people and killed 183,066 in the US alone.