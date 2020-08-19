Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing"

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To 'Do The Right Thing'

COVID-19 Doctors Urge Americans To "Do The Right Thing"

The United States is heading towards 6 million Covid-19 cases, according to CNN.

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response has a message for Americans: Do not wait for a vaccine to stop the community spread of the virus.

"Do the right thing today.

Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases." Researchers are racing to develop a vaccine to get control of the virus.

It has infected more than 5.9 million people and killed 183,066 in the US alone.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Changing For Safety: Mothers Altering Birth Plans Due to COVID-19 [Video]

Changing For Safety: Mothers Altering Birth Plans Due to COVID-19

Months into the pandemic, many Americans are still being forced to making big changes to their lives. That includes pregnant women – who face an entirely new set of challenges. For some, it means..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:54Published
Dealing With A Backlog: People Not Going To The Doctor [Video]

Dealing With A Backlog: People Not Going To The Doctor

Doctors across the country are seeing a surge in sick patients.not from COVID-19, but from people delaying routine preventative checkups.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:11Published
Remembering Lt. Lloyd: Assemblyman Tom Roberts describes Lloyd's lasting impact to LVMPD [Video]

Remembering Lt. Lloyd: Assemblyman Tom Roberts describes Lloyd's lasting impact to LVMPD

"He's the kind of person that puts himself above others," remembers Nevada Assemblyman Tom Roberts. Roberts worked with Lt. Erik Lloyd and describes the impact Lloyd had on the Las Vegas Metropolitan..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:22Published