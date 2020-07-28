Northeast football looking to get back to playoffs after missing 2019 postseason

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

The Raiders finished the 2019 season 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the region.

Northeast kicks off its 2020 football season on sept.

18th against therrell ... the raiders look to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year ... they've missed the playoffs 2 of the last three seasons ... head coach jeremy wiggins and company went 5-5 in the regular season 3-3 in the region they averaged just over 30.6 points per game their defense allowed 26.6 points per game they caught fire toward the end of the season, winning 3 of their last 4 ... but it wasn't enough for a playoff berth ... the raiders are in a tough region with the likes of bleckley county and washington county ... coach wiggins ... who's in his 3rd season as head coach ... talks about how his squad can get back to the playoffs ... :01-:06 i think we just have to keep on being consistent.

Get back to what we were doing.

We were starting to peak at the end of the year, running the ball with our two senior backs.

Deandre duehart and tj miles.

This year, we'll kind of get back to, you know, being more consistent on defense and being more explosive on offense.

We're going to try to balace it up the raiders were very young when wiggins took over in 2018 ... but he says they're more experienced now and understand the expectations placed on their shoulders ... :01-:06 i came in with a freshman class, so all of them are juniors now.

So they kind of understand what we expect everyday on the field.

We kind of expect what we're trying to do as far as trying to get to the playoffs, trying to win the region and try to win a state championship, so they have high expectations.

You know, they