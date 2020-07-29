Global  
 

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.


PM opening remarks as cabinet returns [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions school returns, office returns, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and “building back better” as cabinet meets for the first time following the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:14Published
First day of term as PM chairs cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

 Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenchers for clarity on taxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after the summer..
The Question Concerning Covid-19 And Technology

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon At a time of health crisis one would expect to see an open global scholarly, multi disciplinary debate among..
PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns [Video]

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of his Cabinet today, ahead of theresumption of Parliament. It comes as the Government continues to facepressure from backbench MPs over U-turns on policy including to exam resultsand mandatory face coverings in schools.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Rajasthan crisis: CM Gehlot camp sends proposal again for assembly session [Video]

Rajasthan crisis: CM Gehlot camp sends proposal again for assembly session

Rajasthan Minister, Pratap Khachariyawas informed that Cabinet has again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene assembly session. "We have again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene assembly session. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon," said Pratap Khachariyawas.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020 [Video]

Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for 21st century. He said, "Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for the 21st century. It is important, as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy." Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020; Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock High in Coalville,Leicestershire. He discusses the Government's U-turn on face coverings inschools and urges pupils to return.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
PM calls for end to ‘self-recrimination and wetness’ over BBC Proms song stance [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to “cringing embarrassmentabout our history” after the BBC decided to strip lyrics from traditional LastNight Of The Proms favourites such as Land Of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published