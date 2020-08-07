New Monmouth University Poll Shows White House Race Tightening In Pa.
The race for the White House has tightened in Pennsylvania, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.
Biden Heads To ConventionThis week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention.
According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong."
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald..
Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans[NFA] A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden's choice of running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is more popular than he is with female voters, and even one in four Republican voters approve of..
