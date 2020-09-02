Global  
 

Financial Focus for Sept. 2

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:55s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Amazon just opened it's first permanent online-only Whole Foods Market in New York City.

The brand-new location will offer free 2-hour grocery delivery in the Brooklyn area.

Its actual location is called a dark store, Meaning it won't be open for in-person shopping.

The company says this move is in response to the growing demand for grocery delivery during the pandemic.

