Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards.

Blanchett was asked about that decision.

"I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a generation where the word 'actress' was used always in a pejorative sense.

So I think I claim the other space." Blanchett went on to say that "good performances are good performances" and that it's more difficult having to judge other artists' work.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cate Blanchett: The word actress has been used pejoratively [Video]

Cate Blanchett: The word actress has been used pejoratively

According to Cate Blanchett, the word actress has historically been "used in a pejorative sense".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published