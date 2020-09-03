Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards.

Blanchett was asked about that decision.

"I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a generation where the word 'actress' was used always in a pejorative sense.

So I think I claim the other space." Blanchett went on to say that "good performances are good performances" and that it's more difficult having to judge other artists' work.