Facebook shakes up platform before U.S. vote



[NFA] In response to criticism that it is not doing enough to safeguard its platform from manipulation and misinformation tied to the U.S. election in November, Facebook on Thursday it would stop.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18 Published 2 hours ago

Facebook will ban new political adverts in week before US presidential election



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will also prevent campaigns and their supporters from making premature claims of the vote result.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:37 Published 2 hours ago