Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver

Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver

Jon Shestakovsky, VP of Communications and Education at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown discusses the legacy and impact of Mets legend and 1992 inductee Tom Seaver.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NY Mets & Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver Dies at 75 From Coronavirus Complications

Tom Seaver has sadly died at the age of 75, the National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •NewsyNewsmaxUSATODAY.com


AP Top Stories September 3 A

Here's the latest for Thursday September 3rd: Biden going to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Trump suggests...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tom Seaver dead, Mets legend and Baseball Hall of Famer wasÂ 75

Seaver, who gave a generation of fans a baseball hero of their own, died in his sleep from...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Statement on Tom Seaver's death [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Statement on Tom Seaver's death

New York Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died on August 31, 2020 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He was 75 years old.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published
Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies [Video]

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:21Published