Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver
2 minutes ago
Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver
Jon Shestakovsky, VP of Communications and Education at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown discusses the legacy and impact of Mets legend and 1992 inductee Tom Seaver.
