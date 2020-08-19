Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

He supported Kangana by opposing Raut's statement.

"We are standing with Kangana Ranaut and we are with Sushant's family.

The enquiry should be conducted transparently.

Threatening Kangana is not fair and police should probe over it," he said.