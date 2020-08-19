Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be provided security by either the Himachal Pradesh police or the central government itself. She was responding to a tweet from BJP leader Ram Kadam who questioned the Maharashtra government for not providing security to the actor despite her declaring that she would unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Kangana Ranaut has been seeking security and also offered to help after a drug angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She had earlier spoken about her experiences in the industry and said that Sushant ‘knew some dirty secrets and hence was killed’. She had said that the NCB probe into the drug angle in Bollywood would land some A-listers behind bars and volunteered to help with the probe. Watch the video for all the latest updates.
Alia Bhatt in talks for woman-led comedy-drama, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment would be producing it. Kangana Ranaut shared the poster of her upcoming film Tejas, reveals shooting will begin from December 2020.
Centre is calling 10,000 troops back from J&K. Tharoor and BJP MP spar over Facebook row. Over 1.8 crore salaried people have lost jobs since April. And Kangana takes a jibe at Deepika for her depression posts. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Faridabad. Sushant’s sister Rani Singh was also present during the meeting. The three of them conversed for around 30 minutes. While leaving after the meeting the minister said that Sushant family members are happy that the CBI is now probing the case and want strict punishment for the guilty. Athawale said that he himself believed that Sushant may have been murdered and was it was not a case of suicide. He also said that Rhea Chakraborty could be behind all that happened and dismissed all claims that she had made in a recent interview. The actor was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the NCB are now probing the case from different angles. The case was handed over to the CBI after a bitter jurisdiction war broke out between the Mumbai an Bihar police over the case. Sushant’s father then filed an FIR in Patna where he leveled serious allegations against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale stated that he believed Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide but a murder. "I believe Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide but murder. His family demands justice. They are satisfied with the ongoing CBI inquiry," said Athawale after meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Haryana's Faridabad.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today. The actor shares her views on star kids being under constant scrutiny, social media toxicity that she feels can drive them to depression and making it big in the industry on her own terms despite having a father who was a film producer. On the sentiment in the industry around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Raveena is happy that CBI has taken over and that there would be a fair trial finally and the guilty must be punished.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.