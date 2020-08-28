Global  
 

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Samuel Miranda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Samuel Miranda

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Samuel Miranda

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 detained Samuel Miranda from his house.

The NCB team searched the house of Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In the same case, NCB has earlier arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit.

The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler, to the NCB custody till September 9.

Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his links with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official confirmation from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The ED on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.


