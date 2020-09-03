Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again.

Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just days into production resuming for the highly anticipated Batman film.

The film was paused for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros.

Would not reveal which individual on set had contracted the virus.

The production studio did release a statement confirming that the film's operation had been placed on hold.