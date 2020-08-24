Global  
 

[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more.


'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'

'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been delayed yet again, this time because star Robert Pattison has tested positive for..
Robert Pattinson rocketed into the spotlight after playing Edward Cullen in the "The Twilight Saga." Business Insider got the scoop on the British actor. He said he was expelled from grade school for stealing — and then selling — pornographic magazines. Despite his successful film career, he's never acted on a TV show. The actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The actor doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz."

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

At least 65 staffers of a famous eatery on outskirts of Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. Murthal area in Sonipat is one of the favourite weekend gateways for food lovers for Delhiites.

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Having left Britain's royal family behind, Prince Harry and wife Meghan go Hollywood with a new production deal at Netflix. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing production on "The...
In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus..

Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson kept a "respectful silence" about 'The Batman'.

Robert Pattinson is Batman. Director Matt Reeves revealed the gritty first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film at the DC FanDome event over the weekend. Plus, Dwayne Johnson confirms that..

