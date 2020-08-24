'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:23Published
'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:16Published
Robert Pattinson rocketed into the spotlight after playing Edward Cullen in the "The Twilight Saga." Business Insider got the scoop on the British actor. He said he was expelled from grade school for stealing — and then selling — pornographic magazines. Despite his successful film career, he's never acted on a TV show. The actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The actor doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz."
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.