Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Moscow.

The meeting came amid the rising border tensions between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Both the Defence Ministers were accompanied with a delegation during their bilateral meeting in the Russian capital.

Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Russia, during the meeting of Defence Ministers of all member states said that peace demands trust.


Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners [Video]

Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04. "Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the Mothers of Winners in Moscow, Russia," he tweeted. The minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese defence minister in Moscow amid border tension in Ladakh

 Amid heightened border tension in eastern Ladakh, defence ninister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. Defence..
IndiaTimes

LAC tensions: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister in Moscow

 Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe had requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the..
DNA
Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges. A wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and replenishment at sea will be part of the 11th edition of the biennial exercise Indra Navy, they said. The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Indian Navy has been steadily expanding cooperation with like-minded navies.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Wei Fenghe Wei Fenghe General of the Chinese People's Liberation Army

Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow this evening

 In the midst of heightened tensions in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday..
IndiaTimes

Chinese counterpart wants to meet, Rajnath non-committal

 Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing..
IndiaTimes

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned [Video]

Moscow says it has not seen evidence from Germany that Navalny was poisoned

A Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow hasn't received any evidence from Germany that Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:07Published

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Watch: ITBP DG awards soldiers for gallant actions at LAC in May, June [Video]

Watch: ITBP DG awards soldiers for gallant actions at LAC in May, June

The Director General (DG), of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal on September 04 awarded DG Commendation Rolls and Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs and border skirmishes in border areas. The faceoffs and border skirmishes incidents took place in May and June in Eastern Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China [Video]

Tibetans cheer for security forces leaving for LAC amid tensions with China

The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the security forces leaving for Ladakh. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Indian Army said Chinese troops took provocative actions near Pangong Tso. Indian Army took control of the situation and commander level talks have been underway amid rising tensions.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published
Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC [Video]

Watch: Tibetan community in Shimla boosts morale of security forces leaving for LAC

Members of Tibetan Community -In-Exile in north Indian hill town of Shimla gathered to support the Indian Army troops of Special Tibetan Frontier Force heading for Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Ladakh.Young, women, monks, Children elders of Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 05 near Shimla to boost the morale of Indian Army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. Tibetans offered Khata (Buddhist prayer scarf offered to greet someone) to the troops here to wish them good luck. The Special Frontier Force or the SFF which is also known as the Vikas battalion were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road. The young Tibetan living in exile in India since birth feel proud to welcome and support their fellow Tibetans who are serving in Indian Army as frontline warriors for over 50 years now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation international organization

LAC row: Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese defence minister in Moscow in few hours

 Amidst heightened India-China tensions, Defence ministers of both the countries will meet in Moscow in a few hours from now, on the sidelines of the Shanghai..
DNA

Rajnath Singh attends joint meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO, CIS, CSTO

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

On India's request, Russia reiterates policy of no arms supply to Pakistan

Russia has reiterated its policy of no arms supply to Pakistan following India's request on the same,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Rajnath likely to meet Chinese defence min today

In the midst of heightened tensions in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart to bolster defence, strategic cooperation

Singh who arrived in Russia's capital Moscow on September 2 is on a three-day visit to attend a...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News [Video]

Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow [Video]

Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow [Video]

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 had one-hour meeting with Russian Defence Minister, Gen Sergey Shoigu, at the Russian Ministry of Defence, Moscow. The meeting covered a broad range of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published