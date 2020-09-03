Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04. "Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the Mothers of Winners in Moscow, Russia," he tweeted. The minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges. A wide range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and replenishment at sea will be part of the 11th edition of the biennial exercise Indra Navy, they said. The exercise is taking place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Indian Navy has been steadily expanding cooperation with like-minded navies.
The Director General (DG), of Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal on September 04 awarded DG Commendation Rolls and Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs and border skirmishes in border areas. The faceoffs and border skirmishes incidents took place in May and June in Eastern Ladakh.
The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the security forces leaving for Ladakh. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Indian Army said Chinese troops took provocative actions near Pangong Tso. Indian Army took control of the situation and commander level talks have been underway amid rising tensions.
Members of Tibetan Community -In-Exile in north Indian hill town of Shimla gathered to support the Indian Army troops of Special Tibetan Frontier Force heading for Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Ladakh.Young, women, monks, Children elders of Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 05 near Shimla to boost the morale of Indian Army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. Tibetans offered Khata (Buddhist prayer scarf offered to greet someone) to the troops here to wish them good luck. The Special Frontier Force or the SFF which is also known as the Vikas battalion were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road. The young Tibetan living in exile in India since birth feel proud to welcome and support their fellow Tibetans who are serving in Indian Army as frontline warriors for over 50 years now.
