Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC tensions

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Moscow.

The meeting came amid the rising border tensions between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Both the Defence Ministers were accompanied with a delegation during their bilateral meeting in the Russian capital.

Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Russia, during the meeting of Defence Ministers of all member states said that peace demands trust.