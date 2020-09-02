Global  
 

Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Controversial figure Tony Abbott has been appointed to the Board of Trade,despite critics arguing the former Australian prime minister was not suitableto be a Government adviser.


Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit [Video]

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country [Video]

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.

Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia

 Matt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his comments on women and..
Tony Abbott slams Victorian COVID-19 lockdown as 'health dictatorship'

 Tony Abbott has been accused of sinking to a new low after suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally. Mr Abbott said..
UK ministers say Tony Abbott would bring huge expertise to trade job

Britain's health secretary has defended a proposal to have former Australian PM Tony Abbott on the...
Emily Thornberry wants to know if Liz Truss broke government rules by hiring ‘Trump-worshipping misogynist’ Tony Abbott

Emily Thornberry has questioned whether trade secretary Liz Truss adhered to government rules in the...
British government defies backlash to approve Tony Abbott as new trade adviser

The former Australian prime minister's appointment to the United Kingdom's Board of Trade will be...
GwendolineSper1

Gwendoline#KBF RT @davidkurten: Good news! Tony Abbott has been appointed as a UK trade ambassador, despite MSM smears. https://t.co/g88YxTUKTU 2 seconds ago

jill851842

Jill RT @talkRADIO: Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has been appointed as an adviser to the relaunched Board of Trade, following da… 44 seconds ago

nearlynana

.....Gerri 🇦🇺🇬🇧🕷🇮🇹 RT @sketchaganda: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed UK trade envoy. #TonyAbbott https://t.co/Gi1392UNQF 3 minutes ago

FrankWinfield4

MadeinDagenham47-2 RT @ArgyleLoz: Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been officially appointed as a Brexit Britain trade envoy, Mr Abbott is a m… 5 minutes ago


Sturgeon on COVID-19, independence & Abbott [Video]

Sturgeon on COVID-19, independence & Abbott

Scotland's First Minister talks to Kay Burley about COVID-19 and Tony Abbott's possible appointment as trade envoy.

Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment [Video]

Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment

On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..

