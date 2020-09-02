Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..
