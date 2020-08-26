Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move.

The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and hisrepresentatives claimed allowed him to walk away on a free transfer.