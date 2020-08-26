Global  
 

Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move.

The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and hisrepresentatives claimed allowed him to walk away on a free transfer.


