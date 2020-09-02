Labor Day gas prices are at their lowest since 2004

Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXV
If you’re traveling on the road this Labor Day Weekend, gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004, according to Gas Buddy.

A carry-o- bag.- - - - - and if you're traveling on the- road instead this labor day - weekend...gas prices are set to- be the lowest since 2004.

- that's according to gas buddy.- the company predicts a national- average of $2.19 per- gallon, down nearly 37 cents- from last year.

- that's the lowest priced labor- day since 2004's $1.82 per- gallon average.




