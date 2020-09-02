Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

If you’re traveling on the road this Labor Day Weekend, gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004, according to Gas Buddy.

Labor Day gas prices are at their lowest since 2004

