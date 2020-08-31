Nurses in Madison City Schools preparing for students to return amid coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

And i'm najahe sherman.

The countdown is on for students in the city of madison.

In three days, they return to traditional classrooms for the first time since march.

Schools are spending the holiday weekend on last minute preps.

School nurses have some of the most work-- organizing protective equipment and putting the final touches on isolation rooms. waay 31's casey albritton is live at madison city schools central office with what else is needed before tuesday.

Casey?

The districts lead nurse told me they are getting last minute p-p-e shipped in over the next few days to distribute to teachers.

She also said nurses are training teachers on what to do if a child shows signs of coronavirus.

"we are getting in supplies, making sure they've got gowns that they need and the masks that they need."

Madison city schools lead nurse, bonnie davis, says over the weekend school nurses will make sure everything is ready for students on tuesday.

"they will be talking to the teachers.

We've prepared a power-point for them to all be on the same page because teachers are concerned too and they want to know what we've put in place."

The plan includes a lot of communication.

"teachers will notify the nurse before they send somebody because we don't want them to be in at the same time.

We have kids that come down routinely for medication."

Davis says nurses are hanging ceiling to floor curtians to create multiple isolation rooms over the last week.

"if we have two kids that have symptoms, one may be positive and one may not be so we don't want them to expose each other."

Davis told me there are at least two isolation rooms in each madison city school... and the district is preparing back-ups just in case.

"we might use the nearest classroom for some sites."

She also said there's a nurse at every school --and a total of ten back-up nurses... and while she's confident, davis knows this year will be like no other.

"we will just have it case by case.

You can't predict and just a lot of prayers."

Davis says those back-up nurses do have second jobs, so some of them might not be available at certain times... and if no one can step in, she will fill in where needed.

Live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31 news.